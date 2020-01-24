The Best New Launches from Target, Banana Republic, Baby Yoda, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Target All in Motion Activewear Collection: All in Motion is Target’s first-ever in-house activewear line for the entire family. With moisture-wicking technology and even UPF 50+, you can wear this gear for practically any workout. The sizing is inclusive and allows people of all shapes and sizes to grab a piece of affordable, durable activewear.

Men's Premium Layering Quarter Zip Pullover Buy on Target $ 30

Women's Stretch Woven Tapered Leg Pants Buy on Target $ 30

Banana Republic Dry Indigo Traveler Denim: This new line of men’s denim uses “99% less water than traditional dyeing methods”. The brand worked with Spanish denim mill Tejidos Royo to utilize the mill’s innovative dyeing technique that “can reduce water usage by up to 99%, while also using 89% less chemicals.” according to the brand’s press release. The jeans come in four washes in a slim fit.

Slim Dry Indigo Traveler Jean Buy on Banana Republic $ 129

Richer Poorer’s SS20 Collection: We’re fans of Richer Poorer’s elevated basics, from their femme boxers to their white tees, so we’re excited for their brand new line that incorporates cozy fabrics with unique silhouettes. T-shirts get the soft tie-dye treatment while classic long sleeve shirts have a hint of a mock neck for a more refined style. There are even soft modal boxer briefs in patterns (something Richer Poorer has just started exploring).

Men's Relaxed Tee Buy on Richer Poorer $ 42

Women's Relaxed Crop Tee Buy on Richer Poorer $ 38

Funko The Child/Baby Yoda T-Shirts: We’re getting a glimpse at even more Baby Yoda (or The Child) merch. Funko just released a set of adorable T-shirts with the most important bounty in the galaxy. Choose from a handful of cute poses. They’re still in pre-order and won’t be released until the Spring, but if you want your hands on them, you’d better act fast.

Funko Tee: The Mandalorian - Cute Child Force Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

Funko Tee: The Mandalorian - Cute Child Sleeping Buy on Amazon $ 15

Mejuri Men’s Wedding Ring Collection: Mejuri started out with a collection of beautiful fine jewelry for women but has now expanded to encompass a men’s collection too. On the heels of the brand’s first foray into wedding jewelry, Mejuri just launched a collection of four different men’s wedding bands. Choose from thick or thin, 14k yellow gold or white gold, or even one with a black diamond.

