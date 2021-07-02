The Best New Launches from Uniqlo, Away, Allswell, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Uniqlo x Animal Crossing The video game that took over quarantine, Animal Crossing, is getting new life in this new Uniqlo collaboration. Choose from T-shirts depicting the best tailor shop on the island to everyone’s favorite ship-wreck fowl. Shop at Uniqlo $

Allswell Adjustable Bed Frame Made to combat even the loudest of snorers, this adjustable bed by DTC mattress brand Allswell is all about comfort. It has zero-gravity capabilities, three custom presets, and can be voice-activated. There are even built-in USB ports for all your bedtime charging needs. Shop at Allswell $

Away Cosmetics Bag With travel back on the table this year, Away has added the perfect accessory to your travel bags. The new Cosmetics Bag features a detachable brush roll, a spill-proof bottom compartment with neoprene and clear zip pockets, and can easily be left out on the counter for easy access to all your makeup and skincare. Shop at Away $

Casetify AirTags Holder AirTags have taken the world by storm and Casetify is getting in on the action. The brand created its own AirTag holders that showcase everyone’s unique style and personalities. From animal print to floral to a personalized nameplate, there are so many options to keep your tracker safe. Shop at Casetify $

