We at Scouted love shoes and grab virtually every chance we get to share with you the latest and greatest from brands like Allbirds, Mizuno, and Cole Haan. And in that vein, we came across The Drop Launch Calendar from Zappos and knew we’d have to let you know about some of the most important recent footwear releases available at the Amazon-owned online apparel store (yes, it makes ordering, shipping, and returning just as easy as Amazon Prime does).

ASICS GEL-Kayano 26, $160: Designed for the road, the Kayanos pack heavy shock-absorbing features with lots of support and a breathable fabric lining.

Nike Legend React 2, $100: With a neutral level of support and a lightweight build, the cushioning in these shoes gives you back some bounce with each step.

Sam Edelman Palmer, $150: Stylish without sacrificing on comfort, the Palmer marries a rustic leather upper and buckled ankle strap. The footbed is cushioned to keep you comfortable through your day, to boot.

