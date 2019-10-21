These Noise-Canceling Headphones Will Drown Out Everything You Don't Want to Hear on Your Next Flight

You board your six-hour cross-country flight, or perhaps it’s 15 hours across the world. There’s an impressive movie selection, and you scored extra leg room. Sweet. The flight seems to be going smoothly until… Babies start crying… Grandpas get grumpy... Flight attendants push duty-free products in your face. And so it begins. Fortunately, you came prepared, and you drown them all out with your impressively noise-canceling headphones. Here are five solid options.

Beats Solo3, $300: Beats Solo3 headphones marry an advanced acoustic platform and noise-canceling technology that, together, deliver fully immersive sound with clarity, breadth, and balance. They’ll last you up to 40 hours, so you can survive a whole flight—and they’re ergonomically designed to sit snugly on your ears with buffering ear cuffs, so you can survive in comfort.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II, $349: Bose QuietComfort 35 II were strategically engineered to drown out your environmental noises and enhance the sound of your audio. They’re even equipped with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to give you instant access to playlists, podcasts, the news, and more, all hands free. And they’re enabled with Bose AR, an inaugural audio augmented reality platform. Listen for up to 20 hours unplugged—that’ll cover even the longest flight.

Sony WH-1000XM3, $348: The third generation of Sony’s wireless, noise-canceling headphones, the WH-1000XM3 headphones are comfortable and lasting. High-resolution audio and Ambient Sound control will ensure that your music, podcast or movie plays louder than any in-flight noise. What’s more, the Unique Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing is engineering to deliver optimal sound even at high altitudes. Coupled with Unique Personal Optimizing, which analyzes the sonic characteristics caused by your head size, any glasses, and your hair, you can be sure that the sound you hear was curated for you.

AKG N60NC, $129: AKG’s N60NC headphones are among the most compact noise-canceling options on the market. They fold flat, making them an ideal option to carry onto flights. And, despite their slimmer size, they don’t compromise audio. The active noise cancellation technology and cushioning memory foam and protein leather material combine to reduce ambient noise while you’re traveling. For up to 15 hours, you can access all of your audio wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Jabra Elite 85h, $300: Engineered with SmartSound technology and HearThrough settings, Jabra’s Elite 85h headphones will keep your surroundings quiet and your audio crystal clear. How does it work? If the Smart Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) detects unwanted background noises (based on your preferences set within the Jabra Sound+ app), it’ll switch itself on. With up to 36 hours of battery power on a single charge, even with ANC switched on, you’ll make it through the airport, your flight and then some.

