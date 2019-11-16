If You’re Interested in Everlane’s Recycled Outerwear, These Are the Styles to Go For

Last year, Everlane launched ReNew in an effort to overhaul the brand’s sustainability efforts and reduce its virgin plastic consumption to zero by 2021. With that launch came a plethora of outerwear options, some of which replaced styles that were previously made without recycled materials. This year, the brand took it one step further and introduced Re:Down, a line of fully recycled down coats. Everlane has released 15 ReNew outerwear styles for both men and women, so we thought we'd give you a look at the ones we're most excited about to help you stay warm and sustainable at the same time.

The Women’s Re:Down Sleeping Bag Puffer: Go big or go home with a full-length sleeping bag coat. The shell is 100% recycled polyester and the fill is 100% recycled down and feathers. It’s water-resistant and is recommended for 10-30 degree weather.

The Women’s ReNew Channeled Liner: Made from 100% recycled polyester, this is the kind of outerwear that you can wear for multiple seasons. Wear it in the fall when the weather is just starting to cool down and then under a top coat in the winter for some extra warmth.

The Men’s ReNew Long Parka: A machine-washable, (removable) hooded parka is a godsend in the winter. Recycled fabric meets recycled PrimaLoft insulation for a performance layer that will keep you covered all winter.

The Men’s Re:Down Reversible Fleece Jacket: One side of this reversible jacket is water-resistant nylon and the other is a soft fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.

The Men’s ReNew All-Weather Jacket: The name of this jacket is no lie; it’s truly all-weather. 18 plastic bottles go into the making of this jacket, with an adjustable hood and a more A-line silhouette to layer over sweaters in the cold, damp weather of winter.

