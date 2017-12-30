ART GAME STRONG
The Best of the Beast Illustrations 2017
The Daily Beast photo team is leading the game in illustration, photo collage and innovative gifs. Here, we round up some of our favorites from 2017.
Take cup of Warhol, a dash of Rauschenberg, and the sharp wit of The Daily Beast's editorial team and voilà! You've got a recipe for bold, unique photo illustrations. Here, The Daily Beast photo team & editors share some of their favorites 2017.
Donald Trump’s Paths All Lead Down
GOP Senators to Sick Americans: Drop Dead
Governors to Trump: Chill Out on the Weed
Reese vs. Nicole vs. Bette and Joan: Is This the Craziest Emmys Category… Ever?
Dodgy ‘Hackers’ Target Bellingcat Investigators Who Call BS on Moscow
Trump Keeps Doing Things He Criticized Clinton For
Trump’s Cabinet of Princesses
The Breathalyzer’s Effect on Drinking & Driving
Team Trump Prepares the Shiv for Mitch McConnell: ‘He Needs To Go.’
Trump’s Only Master: Cable News
You’ve Just Had Sex. Now You Want... Pizza
