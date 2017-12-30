ART GAME STRONG

The Best of the Beast Illustrations 2017

The Daily Beast photo team is leading the game in illustration, photo collage and innovative gifs. Here, we round up some of our favorites from 2017.

Sarah RogersSarah Rogers

12.30.17 2:51 PM ET

Take cup of Warhol, a dash of Rauschenberg, and the sharp wit of The Daily Beast's editorial team and voilà! You've got a recipe for bold, unique photo illustrations. Here, The Daily Beast photo team & editors share some of their favorites 2017.

Donald Trump’s Paths All Lead Down

GOP Senators to Sick Americans: Drop Dead

Governors to Trump: Chill Out on the Weed

Reese vs. Nicole vs. Bette and Joan: Is This the Craziest Emmys Category… Ever?

Dodgy ‘Hackers’ Target Bellingcat Investigators Who Call BS on Moscow

Trump Keeps Doing Things He Criticized Clinton For

Trump’s Cabinet of Princesses

The Breathalyzer’s Effect on Drinking & Driving

Team Trump Prepares the Shiv for Mitch McConnell: ‘He Needs To Go.’

Trump’s Only Master: Cable News

You’ve Just Had Sex. Now You Want... Pizza

Britain’s ‘Clown’ Prince of Failed Coups Is at It Again

It’s Time for Taylor Swift to Denounce Her Neo-Nazi Admirers

Canadian Man Pleads Guilty to Hacking Gmail Accounts for the Kremlin

#MeToo: I Can’t Distinguish What I Do for Myself From What I Do for Men

Trump, Show Us the Receipts if Summer Zervos Is Lying

When Jazz Age Superstar Josephine Baker Spied on the Nazis

Hawaii Just Heard What a North Korean Nuclear Attack Would Sound Like

Trump’s Twitter Problem—and Ours