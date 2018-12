The 2018 news cycle was dizzying.

Each day seemed to bring a new crisis, a new scandal, or a new face-palm-worthy tweet from the president.

The Daily Beast covered it all, and the photo team had some fun with illustrations along the way. Our signature blend of photo collage, pop art and dadaism was ripe for illustrating the good, bad, and absurd news of the year. Here are some of our favorites.