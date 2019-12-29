The Best of the Beast Illustrations 2019

As 2019 comes to a close, it's difficult to recall all of the insanity in the news cycle over the past 12 months.

Time ceases to exist in the whirlwind of political scandal, impeachment hearings, the revving of the election cycle, and daily presidential tweet storms.

Everything is outrageous; Everything is exhausting.

Luckily for The Daily Beast readers, our art team cuts through the noise with original art - clever digital collages that match the sharpness and wit of our award-winning reporters and editors.

Here, the Daily Beast photo team shares some of our favorite illustrations and accompanying articles of the year.