The Best Overstock Deals on Appliances, Furniture, and More for Black Friday

BLACK FRIDAY 2019

There are so many pieces for you to choose to make your house truly feel like a home.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Overstock’s catalog of furniture, kitchen appliances, mattresses, and more is all up to 70% off for Black Friday. Instead of spending hours scrolling through pages upon pages of deals (though you’re welcome to do that!), we’ve rounded up some of the best ones to get right now. Outfit your home with new pieces that will give any room an instant upgrade. 

Holly & Martin Zhori Mid-century Modern Bar Cart

Buy on Overstock$140

Free Shipping

KitchenAid KSM3311X Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Stand Mixer

Buy on Overstock$160

Free Shipping

Eddie Bauer Plush Sherpa Blankets

Buy on Overstock$37

Free Shipping

LUCID Comfort Collection SureCool Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Buy on Overstock$150

Free Shipping

Carson Carrington Esbo 70-inch Mid-century TV Console

Buy on Overstock$236

Free Shipping

Silver Orchid Helbling 36-inch Round Coffee Table

Buy on Overstock$127

Free Shipping

happimess Connor Rectangular 13-Gallon Trash Can

Buy on Overstock$109

Free Shipping

Safavieh Adirondack Vera Vintage Boho Oriental Rug

Buy on Overstock$130

Free Shipping

Abbyson Holloway Mid Century Top Grain Leather Sofa

Buy on Overstock$1200

Free Shipping

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.