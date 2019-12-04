Scouted Picks: Our Favorite Pillows for Any Sleeper

Pillows are pretty subjective, but we at Scouted test a lot and want to give you our creme de la creme of favorite ones to rest our head. We rounded up all of the pillows we've recommended to you in one place, so you can choose which one is right for you.
Original Casper Pillow
Already a big fan of my ultra-comfortable Casper mattress, I decided to test out the brand’s Original Casper Pillow after too many groggy mornings in the office and too many IcyHot applications. While the price tag on the pillow can appear steep, I have since learned that beauty sleep is priceless. What sets The Original Casper Pillow apart is its unique design. When you unzip the tube-packaged pillow, you will find another hidden inner pillow layer. This innovative “pillow-in-pillow” construction delivers the best of both worlds to satisfy any sleeper’s taste, combining the feel of both a down pillow and a memory foam pillow. The inner pillow is supportive and firm, while the outer pillow adds a soft touch of fluff. - Emily Torres
Plixio Shredded Memory Foam Bed Pillows
A good night’s sleep is dependent on so many elements: the right mattress, room temperature and absence of light are all important, but one thing has really revolutionized my sleep - the perfect pillow. Despite spending a third of my life in bed, pillows were always low on my list of priorities. I thought they were all pretty much the same – either down or fiber-filled and destined to go flat after a few months. It took a neck complaint to realize I’d been underplaying their importance and when I found these Plixio shredded memory foam pillows, it was love at first snooze.
When neck pain, tingling, and numbness in my fingers sent me to my doctor’s office in a panic, I discovered I was suffering from a pinched nerve in my neck and told that poor quality pillows could put extra strain on the injury. I was sent home with some stretching exercises and ordered to buy a more supportive pillow. I toyed with the idea of memory foam pillows in the past but imagined them to be giant blocks of padding with a permanent dent where your head lay. I’m a restless sleeper, alternating between side and back sleeping so I needed a pillow that would adjust to my needs. After a little research, I discovered the magic of shredded memory foam pillows and my sleep was forever changed. - Catherine Renton
Pluto Customizable Pillow
The Pluto Pillow is the key to never having a crappy pillow experience again. Pluto allows you to customize your new hybrid-designed pillow based on a quick survey that takes into account everything from your height and weight, to the softness of your current pillow (and whether or not you like it). I got the chance to get one made to test out and let me tell you, it has changed my nights. I actively enjoy laying my head on my pillow at night. It's everything I had been searching unsuccessful for.
At $85, it's not a pillow you pick up at Bed Bath & Beyond on a whim and just deal with; it's a pillow you've now invested time and money in. And you'll have 100 nights to test it out, plus all pillows come with a three year warranty. - Jillian Lucas
Luxury Cooling Pillow
I hate sleeping hot. Really hate it. I wake up incessantly throughout the night and never get enough rest. And while lots of bedding aims to cool us down and often succeeds, finding a pillow that stays cool (like you, obviously) through the night is a task. But I’m glad to report that at least one great option is Brooklyn Bedding’s Luxury Cooling Pillow. I’ve slept on it for about two weeks now. Not only does it maintain its cool in fiery situations (like the humid summer nights of Brooklyn), it’s also very comfortable in a therapeutic kind of way — I’m actually waking up more refreshed than normal. Based on how you sleep, you get a choice of the pillow profile best fit for you. I opted for the higher-profile pillow option since I’m a back and side sleeper (stomach sleepers should grab the low-profile option). And the support it affords is incredible for my neck. I’m sleeping through the night with a cool surface under my head, for one. And then I wake up feeling like my back and neck muscles actually got some well-earned relief. The pillow’s silky smooth knit is resistant to allergens, mold, dust mites, and antimicrobial — no nasty stains here. For a cooling pillow that’s extremely comfortable, this is one very important option to consider. - Gideon Grudo
Bear Pillow
Bear Mattress may seem like another internet mattress company, but their Pillow features a special fabric that keeps your sleep cool and comfortable, which all the others cannot say.
Is it just a gimmick? I thought so at first, but it really does stay cool while you’re laying there and it contours to your head, without getting too mushy or flat. The breathable, Loft-X Foam keeps its, well, loft and the dual mesh fabric ends promote airflow, even on the hottest, muggiest nights.
The Bear Pillow is $95 for Queen $115 for a King, and is also made for any kind of sleeper, from stomach to side to back or any which way you contort your body that feels comfortable. It contours to your messy sleep habits in a way normal memory foam pillows fail to do, and the fact that it feels like the cool side of the pillow the entire time you have your head on it feels like sleeping on science fiction. - Jillian Lucas
