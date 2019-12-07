The Best Items in ‘Classic Blue’, Pantone’s Stable, Reliable 2020 Color of the Year

2020 promises to be a bumpy ride. Impeachment. Elections. It’s about to be the first year of a new decade and there’s already a lot going on. Pantone has decided to give us all a little stability in the form of the 2020 Color of the Year: Classic Blue. Classic Blue is not too dark or light. It’s not overly cold or pastel. It’s the blue you think of when you close your eyes, which means it’ll be easy to add to your everyday life in ways that feel meaningful and not fleeting. We’ve rounded up some of the best ways to make your life blue (in a good way).

Allbirds Tree Breezers in Twilight Breathable, washable, and easy-to-wear, the Tree Breezers from Allbirds sold out when they first launched. This classic blue color will go with basically anything you put with them. Buy on Allbirds $ 95

RICCO BELLO Classic College Ruled Hardcover Journal Everyone could use a new notebook. This one is made from vegan leather and has an elastic closure, pen holder, and ruled pages. Buy on Amazon $ 13

Nike Cruzr in Coastal Blue This is a winter sneaker. The collar is lined with soft wool while the mesh upper keeps your feet breathing. These are luxury sneakers that you’ll want to wear every day. Buy on Nike $ 150

W&P Porter Bowl These portable, microwave and dishwasher safe bowls are the best thing to bring salads, noodles, and grain bowls into work. They’re lightweight and keep tight thanks to the silicone strap. Buy on W&P $ 25

The Inside Mid-Century Sofa in Dusk Give your living room a timeless new look with a sofa in a sleek shade of blue. The fabric is 100% polyester, so it’s easy to clean in case you spill. The Inside crafts made-to-order furniture in over 100 customizable fabrics and patterns. Buy on The Inside $ 2199

Capri Blue Volcano Candle This candle is behind the iconic scent of Anthropologie stores. The chic, deep blue of the glass container is the perfect thing to set basically anywhere for a pop of color. Buy on Amazon $ 26

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Water Bottle Keep this water bottle on hand at all times to stay hydrated and on-trend with the cobalt blue version. Buy on Amazon $ 25

Rivet Dome-Shaped Table Lamp A domed lamp is incredibly stylish on its own, let alone when its in a deep blue color. This modern table lamp from Amazon’s private brand Rivet will give any room a touch of mid-century modern. Buy on Amazon $ 70

Fire HD 8 Tablet in Marine Blue The Amazon Fire tablets now come in color! The Fire HD 8 Tablet has an 8” screen and features Alexa-enabled capabilities. Stream, watch, and read to your heart’s content on an on-trend tablet. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping

Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Keep your phone or tablet fully charged at all times with a portable charger that comes in this sleek blue color. This brick charges the iPhone 8 almost seven times, the Galaxy S8 five times, or the iPad mini 4 twice. Buy on Amazon $ 56

