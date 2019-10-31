You’ll Stay Warm This Winter If You Wear One of These Best-Selling Puffer Coats from Amazon

I used to despise puffy coats. Michelin Man-looking, shapeless sacks that made any good winter outfit disappear. And forget wearing black, those feathers got everywhere. But while working in New York City, and close to a very windy body of water, I’ve realized that despite their appearance, puffy coats deserve a spot in your closet. And, because people have caught onto this notion, there are a lot of actually good-looking ones on the market that also do the job of keeping you warm. And better yet, they’re on Amazon.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket: This list would not be complete without the “Amazon Coat.” A departure from the normal puffy coat (no bright colors or quilted baffles of down), this coat is what you’ll want to bundle up in in the middle of January. The outer shell is 100% polyester and the fill is 90% duck down with 10% feathers.

Wantdo Women's Hooded Packable Ultra Light Weight Short Down Jacket: One of the best things to look for in a puffer coat is water-proofing. This one is 100% nylon with a DWR coating and has 80% duck down/20% feather. It comes in a dozen different colors and packs down completely into an accompanying pouch. There’s also elastic on the hem and cuffs to keep the wind from seeping in.

Steve Madden Women's Plus-Size Chevron Puffer Jacket: The chevron stripes pull this plain coat out of boring territory. Lined with fleece to stay soft and comfy all day, this is a coat you want to throw over a chunky sweater and head into the elements with. Or, on days where the sun is shining but the temperatures are still hovering below freezing, there’s a removable hood.

Columbia Women's Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket: This water-resistant, lightweight jacket has an interior security pocket, zippered hand pockets, and cuffs with thumbholes to help keep the wind out. And speaking of keeping the wind out, it has what’s called a “drop tail” which means it dips in the back to keep your butt from getting cold.

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Coat: Machine-washable, packable, and water-resistant, what more could you ask for? It comes in eight different colors that range from bright to neutral and everything in between. Elastic cuffs and a two-way zipper make this jacket something you’ll want to keep around for many seasons.

