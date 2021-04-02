The Perfect Face Mask Is Comfortable, Washable, Has 95% Filtration and Comes in a Pack of 2

When it comes to face masks, I demand perfection and I’m not ashamed to admit it. There are several criteria they need to meet or I won’t want to wear them. Since they won’t keep me healthy if they aren’t on my face, it’s worth my while to find the ones that measure up. Not only do the OTTOPT masks get everything right, they come in a pack of two, which makes my life a great deal easier.

The most important feature of a face mask, of course, is that it works. If it can’t keep out the germs, it’s pretty much useless. The OTTOPT masks have a 5 layer PM2.5 filter that provides 95% filtration to keep out small airborne particles, dust, pollen and much more.

Since these come in packs of two, I can have one to wear while the other is being washed or drying. This is a big help, even though they are fairly quick to dry, which is also great. Even better, each mask comes with two filters, for a total of four. And best of all, the filters last quite a while and are very inexpensive to replace.

Still, having your nose and mouth covered for extensive amounts of time has the potential to be extremely uncomfortable, so the best masks are designed to prevent that and OTTOPT absolutely nails the design on these. The nose bridge keeps the mask close to your face, for the utmost protection, but the metal nose piece is adjustable. That not only allows for a better seal on different types of faces, but also means that the mask doesn’t cling to your face, which makes it SO much easier to breathe.

I think it’s that space created between the mask and the mouth that also makes it easier to talk and be heard while wearing these. That, in itself, is a huge advantage. Because having to talk louder and repeat yourself more often can get old real quick.

The adjustable elastic ear loops are the final touch that make these masks customizable for a perfectly comfortable and secure fit. You won’t have to worry about these masks slipping off no matter what kind of exercise you’re doing. Since I wear glasses, I’m a huge fan of the anti-fog feature, as well. There’s really nothing left to ask for.

