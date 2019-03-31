Stay Hydrated and Help Preserve the Planet With a Reusable Water Bottle

The idea of having a reusable bottle on-hand isn’t new. It’s not revolutionary, nor is it massively life-changing. But it’s a small part that you can play in helping the environment by not picking up that plastic bottle you get out of a 24-pack and tossing it out when you’re done.

It took me a while to get into the mindset of having a reusable water bottle as part of my routine, but it’s gotten me to drink more and more water and to reduce my plastic consumption easily. I picked up a huge bottle that I stuck a reusable straw into and called it a day. After six months of using it, the fact that I couldn’t finish the massive amount of water it held was getting to me.

Now, I opt for smaller, easier bottles that I can fill regularly. Adding a reusable bottle to your everyday carry is an important step to not only taking care of the planet by reducing plastic use but an important step to taking care of yourself and hydrating. Sustainability is more than just what impacts it has on the Earth, but what impact it has on your life.

Some Water Bottles To Use:

Hydro Flask Double Wall Water Bottle, $29.95 on Amazon

Lifefactory BPA-Free Glass Water Bottle, $22.99 on Amazon

bkr Glass Water Bottle, $31.59 on Amazon

MIRA Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $19.95 on Amazon

Valourgo Bpa Free Collapsible Sports Water Bottle, $16.99 on Amazon

purifyou Premium Glass Water Bottle, $17.97 on Amazon

