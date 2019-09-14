Not that anyone really needs a reason to get roasting but if you’re really searching, fall’s a great excuse to up your roasting gear. And in that realm, one of your most important tools is the hefty and versatile roasting pan. If your current pan checks off any marks in the rusty, old, icky, or generally debilitated list, we’re here to help. Here are some of the best-selling and top-rated roasting pans on Amazon.

Circulon 17-Inch Nonstick Bakeware Roaster with U-Rack, $40 on Amazon: The so-called U-Rack feature functions both as a normal rack and allows for rounder lumps of roasted goods to easily get the grill exposure you want them to get. Nearly 400 reviewers gave the U-Rack-equipped roaster a 4.6-star average rating.

Cuisinart 16-Inch MultiClad Pro Stainless Steel Roaster with Rack, $70 on Amazon: The tri-ply construction of this gives you a polished look and even heating. Induction-ready and dishwasher-safe, the MultiClad is also easy to use and maintain. More than 500 reviewers left it a 4.5-star average rating.

Rachael Ray 16-Inch Hard-Anodized Nonstick Roaster with Dual-Height Rack, $52 on Amazon: On top of the hard-anodized aluminum build, the removable rack can either be slightly raised or close-to-the-lip raised — your choice. Several dozen reviewers gave Ray’s branded roaster a 4.5-star average rating.

Viking 3-Ply Stainless Steel Oval Roaster with Metal Induction Lid and Rack, $139 on Amazon: If you want to elevate your roastingware and impress your guests, this gorgeous roaster is worth checking out. It comes with a lid for closed operation and can handle induction, grill, and other surfaces. The stainless steel wire rack promotes even heating and the stainless steel interior means it’s easy to clean after the messy and delicious meal you made is eaten.

