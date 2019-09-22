The Best Sectional Couches from Floyd, Burrow, Amazon, and More

Buying a couch online is no longer a huge to-do. There are tons of brands out there that were created to take the headache and wallet-crushing expenses out of purchasing large furniture on the internet. Sectionals give you the opportunity to stretch your legs, but also offer the space to entertain without feeling like you’re squished together, elbowing each other to get some chips and dip. We’ve rounded up some of the best online-only sofa purchases that you can make with the peace of mind that you’re getting both high quality and style.

The Sofa, $1,890 at Floyd: The Sofa from Floyd comes in four colors and the option to change up the base between birch or upholstered. The chaise is reversible, so no matter your home situation, you can choose which side you want to lounge on.

Corner Sectional, $2,495-$4,995 at Burrow: Burrow’s brand new sectionals are an extension of their other beautiful sectional offerings. The brand now makes a traditional 3-seat sectional, a Kind Section (which is a 4-seater), a Corner Sectional, and a U Sectional. Entertain without worrying about having enough seating.

Rivet Revolve Modern Reversible Chaise Sectional, $812 on Amazon: If you weren’t aware that Amazon does in-house furniture, let me make you aware. The Rivet Revolve Modern Sectional has a reversible chaise, comes flat-packed, and you can schedule delivery if you have Amazon Prime. Choose from three woven colorways to fit your style.

Slipcover Sectional, $2,995 at The Inside: You can get full customization from The Inside because they have hundreds of colors and patterns at your disposal. The options are practically endless and will fit any home decor style, from bold and bright to subdued and modern.

Mags Soft Low Sectional with Chaise, $3,395 at HAY: The low, deep style of this section is all about comfort. The rounded edges and overstuffed-quality of the cushions mean you can binge all the shows you want without having to move. It comes in two colors and is ready for you to kick back and relax in.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.