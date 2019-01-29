The Best Selling Gaming Accessories on Amazon That You Absolutely Need

An old friend of mine who briefly played video games competitively scoffs at any mention of console games and swears playing on a PC is the only true way to do so — you know the type. But the spread and popularity of consoles begs to differ with him and whoever popped into your mind.

Whatever poison — er, platform — you choose, accessories are tantamount to your experience. An old or slowly breaking controller will negate the most advanced graphics and leave a sour taste in your mouth. Whether it’s time for an upgrade or you’re looking to add flavor and nuance to your gaming life, we scanned the best selling video game accessories to give you an idea of the peripheral enhancements lying at your fingertips.

Platform-Agnostic

No matter what you’re playing or how, hearing the action is crucial to the experience. The Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset from HyperX packs 90-degree rotating cups and noise cancellation for less than $50, not to mention a swivel-to-mute microphone so you can quickly vocalize your masterplan and get right onto executing it. Another option that works on any platform is RUNMUS’s best selling Gaming Headset, packing all the essential heat for under $30. Keep in mind these are both wired sets.

Now on to the platforms.

Playstation 4

The Playstation 4 is my platform of choice. I love the controller that came with the console itself (I got mine in the days of the first Destiny but a Spider-Man themed slim edition of the console is currently selling for $333). If I still needed a second controller, I’d be eyeing the Midnight Blue because it’s really very pretty, and yet serious in a way that commands respect — gamers, amirite? And don’t be that person whose living room is crossed by charging cables — graduate from that, friends. I recommend the best selling Dual USB Fast Charging Station Stand from Megadream.

Xbox One

I wasn’t surprised at all when I saw the Xbox One selling a Minecraft bundle for $229 — a family member recently bought the console specifically to assuage children with that game. And just like the Playstation, this console also leaves you scrambling with just one controller in the box so be sure you shelf a second one before you need it. And no, Xbox gamers are no better than Playstation ones when it comes to strewn cables. The charging station from Minnesotan company Fosmon comes with two battery packs that store more than 30 hours of standby charge. The whole thing runs you less than $30.

Nintendo Switch

A Pro Controller for the Switch is essential — you should at least peak at the striking design on the Xenoblade 2 Chronicles Edition. If you haven’t played the game, do yourself a favor. Of course, be sure to protect your investment when you’re traveling with amFILM’s best selling screen protector and Orzly’s Switch-compatible carrying case. I wish I was a dedicated Pokémon player if only to be able to sport the best selling Poké Ball Plus and persuade my friends to also invest in the $50 sphere so we can get really (really) into it during bouts of Nintendo’s Switch staples Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

PC

Amazon’s best sellers include much more in the way of consoles than PCs, but a few notables are worth mentioning. The highly rated gaming mouse from PICTEK gives you seven programmable buttons for just $15. Logitech’s $50 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse has a long name and a likewise long list of features: custom weight and balance tuning, 11 custom buttons, and an adjustable scroll wheel, to mention a few. Both of those are wired. Finally is a keyboard from Redragon. About $30 gets you a splash-proof design with red back lighting that’s adjustable. A white version is similarly priced but full RGB backlighting is a bit pricier investment with a choice between black keys and white keys.

Whatever platform you’re on or game you’re playing, do so intentionally with the right peripherals for any occasion.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.