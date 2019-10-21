These Best-Selling Sherpa and Shearling Slippers Will Keep You Cozy All Season

Shearling and its synthetic counterpart Sherpa are two fabrics that just scream coziness. They’re both used for everything from lining coats to lining slippers. It’s the kind of material that you just look at and feel the warmth. We’ve decided to make sure your feet are as toasty as possible and have rounded up some of the best shearling and sherpa-lined slippers from around the web.

Minnetonka Women’s Tempe Slipper, $50 at Minnetonka: Tagged as the “Go-anywhere slippers,” this new style for the classic moccasin brand is all about indoor-outdoor usage. The suede mocs are lined with pile and have a pretty hefty sole that can take you from cooking dinner to running out to the store because you forgot something.

UGG Men’s Cooke Faux Fur Lined Slipper, $70 at Nordstrom Rack: We really couldn’t have this post without including UGG slippers. These are faux-fur lined slippers that are crafted from wool and made to feel like real shearling. The backs are collapsible so you can wear them as true slippers or loafers, depending on just how lazy you’re feeling.

Olukai Genuine Shearling Slipper, $140 at Nordstrom: These suede booties hug your feet but still give some breathing room. The insides are lined with genuine shearling and the pull tab makes them easy to take on and off. These are now my go-to house shoe and I have a feeling they will remain that way for the foreseeable future.

L.B. Evans Men's Hideaways Roderic Slipper, $40 on Amazon: With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, this best-seller is a great choice if you’re in need of slippers ASAP. The suede slipper is lined with sherpa and features elastic goring and a heel pull to help you slip in and out of it. The rubber outsole means you can head into the outdoors without worrying about your soles.

Wicked Good Slippers, $79-$109: Look, they’re called Wicked Good for a reason. They’ve been around for years and continue to be a top-seller. Lined with genuine shearling and made from high-quality suede and leather, these slippers are the ones that will last you for years to come. Plus, they come in a bunch of different styles.

