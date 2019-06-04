The 5 Best Smart Speakers That Combine Smart Home Capabilities With Stylish Design

While I definitely think everyone’s home should be smarter than it is, there are some areas where I see perfect opportunities to wisen up products we’re all already using. A perfect example is an everyday speaker. These speakers look good, sound great, and include the type of smart tech that will make life easier and definitely sound much better. You can make speakerphone calls through them, for example, without the terrible sound quality of your smartphone’s speaker. You can also ask them about the weather, check your calendar, listen to your favorite music or radio channels, and all around have smarter interactions at home. To help guide you in finding the best one for you, we rounded up some of the highest rated and best-selling smart speakers out there.

Bose Home Speaker 500, $400 on Amazon: The iconic speaker leader Bose has created a Google Assistant- and Alexa-capable smart speaker that can fill any room with stereo sound through WiFi, Bluetooth, and voice-activated functions. Eight different microphones are designed to pick up your commands from anywhere in the room and over the sound of music emanating from the speaker — you won’t have to scream over your favorite song in order to switch to your other favorite song. You can get it in white or black.

Sonos One, $199 on Amazon: The second generation edition of the Sonos smart speaker is faster, smarter, and sounds better. It’s got both Alexa and Google Assistant built into it so you get both of them in one. If you get more than one speaker or buy a two-pack, they will sync to each other and give you surround sound that you can control by placing them wherever you want. You can get this one in white or black.

Echo Plus, $150 on Amazon: This is Alexa’s largest and strongest smart speaker, designed to both sound incredible and help you control a litany of smart devices as a hub. Get it in Charcoal, Heather Gray, or Sandstone.

Google Home Max, $269 at Walmart: Able to stand vertically or horizontally, the Max will fill up your entire home with music, taking the place of a home speaker system. You can get it in Chalk or Charcoal.

Apple HomePod, $289 at Walmart: Minimalist and gorgeous as ever, the HomePod delivers an extremely convenient way to connect and setup — any iOS device will automatically detect it and get you going. Apple Music will be at your fingertips and everything your iPhone is capable of doing can now be handled through the speaker. What’s more, the HomePod studies its surroundings and adjusts its output to best yield the best sound possible.

