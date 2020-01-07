The Best Snow Shovels and Snow Pushers to Keep the White Stuff at Bay this Winter

There are no two ways about it. If it snows, you’re going to have to clear it. Maybe you can pay a couple of neighborhood kids to do it, but if you want it done your way, you’ve gotta do it yourself. That means investing in a snow shovel that actually does a good job without much effort. Snow shovel technology has come a long way, so get one that best suits your needs before things get out of hand. We’ve rounded up some of the best with features to help you out, from ergonomic handles to snow-plow-inspired design.

Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel This innovative shovel takes into account something most other shovels don’t: physics. With a spring-assist handle acting as a fulcrum (sorry for the 10th-grade science class flashbacks), it helps reduce strain and improves your shoveling posture. Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bigfoot 21" Roller Snow Shovel Whether you’re super tall or just want a bigger wingspan to help cover more ground with better leverage, this shovel has the extra inches. It’s 21” long with a 20” blade that’s made from a high-density poly for durability. It’s lightweight and has been freeze-impact tested so even if another Polar Vortex comes, it won’t crack. Buy on Walmart $ 20

J&M Snowplow Snow Pusher When push comes to shove(l), it’s all about surface area. Being able to cover ground when pushing snow out of the way is paramount. The Snowplow from J&M is 36” long and features a poly blade for durability and a lightweight fiberglass handle for ease. It’s made to roll the snow out of the way, similar to how an actual snowplow would work on the road. Buy on Amazon $ 60

Suncast Snow Shovel Investing in a graphite shovel can help break up any icy patches or snow that’s packed down to the pavement. This option also has a galvanized steel strip to protect the blade’s integrity. Plus, the blade shape makes it easy to push snow as well as shovel it. Buy on Amazon $ 35

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.