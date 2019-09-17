Unless you carry enough paring knives to cover your guests, you’ll want a set of steak knives that at least help them slice their food. From making it easier to eat anything by turning any morsel smaller to accenting your dining table before any dinner, a good set of steak knives can elevate any meal. To help you navigate some options for your upcoming upgrade, we rounded up some of the best-selling and top-rated sets on Amazon.

J.A. Henckels International Original Version Steak Knife Set, $20 on Amazon: You’re getting four high-quality knives in this set, each with a micro-serrated blade-edge to guarantee you’ll never slip. More than 700 reviewers gave this set a 4.3-star average rating.

Victorinox Swiss Army Cutlery Swiss Classic Serrated Steak Knife Set, $27 on Amazon: Commercial-grade blades are serrated and spear-tipped in this set. The knives are conical-ground and ice-tempered to ensure durability. They boast a 4.5-star average rating from more than 100 reviewers.

isheTao Serrated Stainless Steel Steak Knives, $18 on Amazon: This knife set gives you four stainless steel steak knives that are dishwasher safe and ergonomic handles in that steel finish. They’re constructed in one piece so the handle will never come loose or pop off. More than 250 reviewers left these stylish knives a 4.3-star average rating.

Messermeister Avanta Fine-Edge Pakkawood Steak Knife Set, $60 on Amazon: Take things to the next level with a refined look and high-quality knives with pakkawood handles. Each knife sports a fine edge and German high-carbon stainless steel. Forged construction lends to durability that will last for years. Upwards of 300 reviewers gave the set a 4.6-star average rating.

DALSTRONG Gladiator Series Steak Knives Set, $90 on Amazon: Further elevating your cutlery would be this highly-rated set from DALSTRONG. A forged design, German high-carbon stainless steel, and hand sharpened blades will make eating easy and your dining set gorgeous. And the set’s 4.7-star average rating from more than 400 reviewers doesn’t hurt.

