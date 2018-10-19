The Best Subscription Boxes For Any Kind of Person

Shopping is all fun and games until you actually need to put on pants. Between traffic, fluorescent lighting, and lugging around bags your personal trainer wouldn’t even be able to lift, it’s a wonder most brick and mortar stores stay open. Probably because there’s something to be said about that dopamine high associated with seeing everything you’ve ever wanted in one place.

There’s no elegant way of saying this, but subscription boxes are your best bet when you’re feeling too lazy to put up with the world. With a quick rummage through your bag to find your credit card, these subscription boxes prove leaving the house is totally overrated.

Happy Feet

Life works in mysterious ways in that sometimes socks disappear in the dryer, never to be seen again. You’ll never have that problem again once you have a steady stream of sock pairs arriving at your doorstep every month. Choose between crew, premium or no-show, and optional gift-wrap. Foot Cardigan will then surprise you with a design you’ll definitely want to show off. (I’m crossing my fingers for the taco socks. Sockos?).

If only we could roam around wild and free in our cool new socks, but that’s not how life works. Thankfully shoe subscriptions exist to feed into our collective hunger for every pair in every color, just in case. A ShoeDazzle VIP Membership lets you select a new pair of shoes every month in every style for every season. Seriously, the selection is so vast you’ll need to give your eyes a break.

Take Note

If you jot down your to-do list at the end of the day on your smartphone’s calendar, you can blame its blue light for keeping you up at night. You’ll get excited about sticking to pen and paper with Papergang’s monthly stationery service. Each box comes packed with designs from budding artists. Here, you can also feel good about using paper. For every four boxes sold, Papergang will plant a tree in Africa’s drylands in conjunction with international development organization Tree Aid.

It’s About Time

Fewer things pull together an outfit quite like a solid, authoritative watch. Every month, Watch Gang sends you a new men’s watch based on your style and budget. Even more incentive to sign up? One lucky subscriber gets a TAG Heuer on Tuesday and a Rolex on Friday.

The Meat and Potatoes

Choosing what to eat for dinner is often the hardest question you’ll have to make all day. There are a plethora of meal delivery services out there (Hello Fresh, HomeChef, and plant-based Purple Carrot are great places to start), but what stands out from the pack is Karv. Each month, you’ll get an ice-cold customizable box of organic pre-portioned meats like beef Florentine pinwheels and Italian meatballs with recipes.

What’s the Buzz

Like wine, the taste and aroma of coffee work together to transport you to a different part of the Earth. Atlas Coffee Club is the closest you’ll get to sipping your way through a new terrain every month, from Sumatra to Cerrado to Sidamo. Each shipment comes complete with brewing tips, tasting notes, and a postcard so you can humble brag via snail mail that you’ve got this whole gourmet coffee thing down pat.

Say Cheese

Hosting a wine and cheese party is a noble thing to do in that you are actually giving up your selection to guests who might be ruining it by slathering it with orange marmalade. With The Gourmet Cheese of the Month Club hoard your stash to yourself, tasting and learning about high quality cheese like L’Amuse Gouda, Pecorino Toscano, and Gorgonzola Piccante—each variety aged, selected and hand-cut to perfection.

Wine Time

Going wine-less during a solo cheese tasting is basically a federal crime. Before delivering your monthly four bottles, Winc wants to learn all about your palate so they can make relevant recommendations. Out of their stock of 100 varieties, you’re bound to find your new fave from Chardonnay to Shiraz and Merlot to Malbec. They also just launched a Wine Tasting 101 Kit, which features six bottles to taste and learn about the nuances of wine.

The Next Chapter

Ever read a book that changed your life? For bibliophiles, books in the mail recreate Christmas every month. With Just The Right Book, choose from hardcover or paperback or mixed in every genre under the sun. If your shipment doesn’t do it for you on the first try, you can exchange it until you love it (and can’t wait to recommend to a friend).

Pick a Date

Choosing what to do on your date is almost as hard as staying off your phone and making direct eye contact for three hours. The Date Crate does the dirty work for you (well, not all the dirty work, wink wink) by offering a well thought-out activity for the two of you to bond over. The standard option is full of wholesome, PG ideas like picnics and painting, while the Intimate 18+ option includes the likes of massages oils and bath salts. What comes next is up to you.

