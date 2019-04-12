The 7 Best Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Things On Sale Today

Welcome to Worth It, a daily roundup of the things on sale that Scouted editors think are truly worth your time and money.

Home

Buffy Comforter, $171 (10% off) on Amazon: Made from hypoallergenic and sustainable eucalyptus fibers, this is a soft and eco-friendly alternative to down.

Gift Wrap That Grows, $15 (25% off) on Amazon: This gift wrap isn’t meant to be thrown away. Instead, it can be planted in the ground to grow beautiful flowers.

4 Pack Reusable Food Wraps by Thisam Kitchen, $8 (50% off) on Amazon: Keep your groceries fresher without single-use plastic with reusable and biodegradable beeswax wraps.

Apparel and Shoes

Tirhas Saddlebag, $84 (43% off) from ABLE: You can never have too many versatile bags to throw over your shoulder in a moment’s notice and this one is perfect for that.

Men's Retro Pile Fleece Pullover, $64 (50% off) from Patagonia: All of Patagonia’s products come with the brand’s Fair Trade certification.

Eileen Fisher Camisole Jumpsuit, $99 (50% off) from Nordstrom: This cotton jumpsuit comes from heritage brand Eileen Fisher, known for their ethical business practices.

Champ Eco-Fleece Ivy League Sweatshirt, $24 (63% off) from Alternative Apparel: Made from Eco-Fleece, a combination of polyester, cotton, and rayon from organic and recycled materials.

