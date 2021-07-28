The Best Tech Deals from Best Buy, HP, Verizon and More

When it comes to finding the best technology, it always helps to look for the deals. It may seem counterintuitive, but some of the top places to purchase the latest and greatest in tech usually have some pretty great sales going on. We've rounded up some of the best that are happening right now, from computers to cell phones.
Best Buy: Up to 50% off Clearance, Open-Box, Refurbished and Pre-Owned Items
Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop with Touch ID
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Verizon: 20% off Apple Airpod Pros
Apple Airpod Pros
Verizon: Free Phone When You Switch or Add a New Line
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW
HP: Extra 10% off configurable HP Business notebooks and workstations
HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook
Dell: $50 off with code 50OFF499
Inspiron 14 Laptop
AT&T: Up to $700 Off Eligible Smartphones When You Switch to AT&T
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Express: VPN 49% off Regular Monthly Pricing plus 3 Months Free
49% off Regular Monthly Pricing plus 3 Months Free
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.