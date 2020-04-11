From Socks to Water, The Best Things to Buy In Bulk Online

Most first aid kits come with a wide variety of essentials but in very limited quantities. So I like to stock up on two items that are useful around the house and helpful in an emergency; Bamboo Cotton Swabs and Alcohol Wipes. While a bottle of alcohol costs less, it’s not practical to carry around. These wipes clean everything, can be stashed anywhere, and can be added to your existing first aid supplies easily. Cotton swabs have too many uses to list. I like the bamboo stick because it’s easier on the environment than the plastic variety.