The Best Things to Drink This Summer

A French Fountain of Youth

“I’m drinking the weird-sounding, but surprisingly refreshing and delicious, Jeunesse (‘Youth’) cocktail, from a 1948 book by the French bartender Maurice Bonnet: 1 part Suze, the French gentian aperitif, 1 part lemon juice, and 2 parts Cointreau, shaken, strained and hit with an orange twist. It sounds like it would be far too sweet, but for some reason it’s just right. Stump your guests.”—David Wondrich

Bubbles

“This time of year, I crave carbonation—whether that’s an ice-cold glass of seltzer or a whiskey Highball. But, if I could, I would just drink magnums of Champagne Palmer’s new Grands Terroirs 2003 vintage.”—Noah Rothbaum

Muddled and Minted

“There’s an abundance of fresh mint in my garden at the moment, so in trying to keep up with harvesting I’m making plenty of excessively garnished and muddled drinks. Though it’s Mojito Mint (and there have, of course, been a few Mojitos!), it’s the Whiskey Smashes and minty Gin Rickeys and limeades that are making the humid Midwestern weather more bearable.”—Anna Archibald

A Spring-Summer Surprise

“I’m drinking vermouth and tonic because it’s the perfect transitional drink between spring and summer. Nothing fancy—Dolin and Schweppes with an orange twist, although when I’m feeling fancy I might break out the Fever-Tree.”—Wayne Curtis

The Whiskey Of Our Dreams

“I just got a bottle of the new Dickel Bottled-in-Bond Whiskey. Bonus: Not only is it bonded, 100-proof, it’s 13-and-a-half-years old. But the corn is still kickin’. It’s got the zip of youth and the structure of age. Great starter for my summer!”—Lew Bryson

Stunning Spanish Wines

“A lot of Spanish wines, thanks to a trip to Costa Brava, Spain, for the birthday of our friend Ned. Highlights included Emilio Rojo’s single wine, a stunning white from Ribeiro (2017), a lot of Envinate, Guimaro, and a 5-liter Venica & Venica custom-bottled hand-painted Ronco delle Cime (2018), plus several vintages and bottlings of Domaine Roulot, a winery owned by my dear friend Jean-Marc Roulot. The past couple of days I’ve been in Texas with friends Rajat Parr, Guillaume d’Angerville, Ned Benedict of Grand Cru Selections, and my husband Robert, so I had a chance to really dive into some of my favorite wineries: Domaine Marquis d’Angerville (Volnay, Burgundy), Domaine du Pélican (Jura, France), Evening Land Vineyards (Oregon), and Domaine de la Côte and Sandhi (both California).”—Jordan Salcito

Pinot and Cold-Brew

“I’m drinking a fragrant, oily Alsatian pinot gris. It’s got a wonderful straw color and some great mango notes and lemon. In June, I begin really thinking about cold brew coffee, and I’m starting that up again soon with a dark roast from Blanton’s in Richmond.”—Max Watman