The Best Things You Can Get In Pantone's 2019 Color of the Year

Pantone announced this week that the 2019 Color of the Year was Living Coral (16-1546). Coral has been in the colorsphere for a while and has been lingering softly below Millennial Pink for the last year, but it's now getting its own time to shine.

Since coral has been incorporated in a ton of different categories, it's no surprise that there's a lot of stuff that has been coated in the color. From drink-ware to Google smarthome devices, here are some of the best coral colored products you can pick up while it's still trendy.

Home Goods

There are a lot of home goods that come in coral, but some of them are a but...much. Go for a statement piece like this coral colored pouf or a beautiful coral agate side table. Or opt for a simple, sleek vase like this one from East Fork.

Drinkware

I love my Corksicle bottle for keeping wine fresh, and this coral one is pretty great looking. If you're not a wine drinker, grab a coral-topped vacuum-insulated stainless steel travel mug. Coral can be incorporated into your fancy dish-ware with a porcelain cup like this one Preservation Fine Goods.

Tech

Did you know that the Google Home Mini comes in coral? Neither did I until I was writing this post. Bose also makes some of their awesome Bluetooth speakers in coral as well, or if you want something a bit more analog, Crosley's Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player in a limited edition coral hue.

Fashion

Bright shoes can be tough, but a great pair of Nike running shoes can make any workout look (and feel) better. You could even go for two trends in one with coral and corduroy. Maybe try some eyelet cropped trousers to bring some summer back into your wardrobe.

Accessories

If you want to keep your coral to more simple accessories, pick up this Baggu dopp kit or this canvas tote or a bright, bold travel bag. You can even go super minimal with this subtly-striped coral and black beanie.

