The Best Toasters on Amazon to Help You Get The Most Out of Your Bread of Choice

Whether you’re a bagel fiend or a croissant fanatic, most of us are still searching for that perfect piece of bread. Step one is a good toaster. These reasonably priced versions under $60 make it easy.
Artisan 4 Slice Toaster by Homeart
I know, I know, we’re all sick of the word “artisan”, but don’t overlook the Artisan 4 Slice Toaster by Homeart. It has a real retro style, a range of highly specific settings that are easy to use, and it delivers on both the bagel and the toast front. It was also voted toaster of the year in 2019 (ooh lala!)
Dash DVTS501AQ Toaster
If you can’t help opening the oven while cooking, then the Dash 2 Slice Toaster is for you. Watch through the viewing window as your bread reaches the perfect shade. Never burn another piece of toast (unless you’re one of those sickos who loves burnt toast?).
Cuisinart CPT-180 Metal Classic 4-Slice Toaster
Cuisinart is the holy grail of kitchen appliance brands, and their CPT-180 Metal Classic 4-Slice toaster is predictably tops. This is truly the ultimate bagel fan’s toaster.
Oster 2-Slice Toaster
The Oster 2 Slice Toaster is the perfect choice for anyone who hates a messy kitchen (Oster invented the removable crumb tray!!). It’s a classic for good reason.
LOFTER Stainless Steel Bread Toaster
The LOFTER Stainless Steel Bread Toaster scores extra points for its nifty heating rack, ideal for rolls or pastries that don’t fit in a traditional toaster slot. You really can’t beat this adaptable (and compact!) option.
