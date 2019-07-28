Improve the Small Moments With a Functional and Stylish Travel Kit You’ll Actually Enjoy Using

Toiletry bags are so easy to neglect. We come in contact with them very specifically and significantly when we travel or when we commute (especially for those of us balancing gyms and offices). And yet, the pain of a plain or less-than toiletry bag or dopp kit is so quick we might forget we meant to upgrade them by the time we get to work or leave the hotel room. So in that spirit, I bring to you some of the bestselling and top-rated travel kits I’ve come across or used. This summer, travel with a toiletries kit that’s worth its mettle — and yours.

Pro Travel Kit, $64 at Public Rec: It’s pretty much an undersell at this point when I share how much I enjoy Public Rec’s Workday Pants. And they hit it out of the park again with their toiletries bag. It’s certainly roomy enough to fit my toiletries (and more than just the essentials). But its hard-yet-flexible polyester and twill fabric also sucks in more than just the essentials. I can fit my entire gym outfit into the bag’s main compartment and later a plastic bag housing my now-used gym outfit. And so it’s an organized one-stop shop for everything I need at the gym. Its wisely-placed pockets and hanging hook add function to a nearly perfect travel kit.

Hunter Toiletry Bag, $35 at Dagne Dover: Dagne Dover’s high-quality and great design meet once again in this toiletry bag made with the brand’s popular neoprene material. A removable air mesh pouch is perfect for essentials and the side buttons will let you turn the bag into a more compact version of itself to fit into any bag, whether commute or carry-on. You can get the Hunter in six different colors, to boot.

Mossio Hanging Toiletry Bag, $17 on Amazon: This highly-rated and more affordable travel organizer comes in 15 styles and maintains a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 500 reviewers. It’s made out of a polyester and mesh fabric blend so your stuff won’t get wet and hangs to offer up easy access to its many compartments.

Herschel Supply Co.’s Chapter Carry On, $25 at Zappos: Hey Zappos! Free shipping and easy returns sweeten the great value of this top-rated bag from the popular Herschel brand. Designed to let you travel light and in style, the Chapter comes in eight different colors and each is perfect for your summer travel.

Tumi’s Alpha Bravo Reno Travel Kit, $150 at Bloomingdale’s: Top quality meets high design in this stylish toiletry bag from iconic high-end bag brand Tumi. Two zip compartments on the inside and a leather trim around the antibacterial lining of this bag makes it real top-notch and a great investment for a forever travel kit. The Italian-made bag also hangs like the best of them so if you’re seriously considering an upgrade, you might have just found it.

KOMALC Genuine Buffalo Leather Toiletry Bag, $35 on Amazon: Handcrafted buffalo leather covers this elegant waterproof bag. Simpler than most, it’s a solid choice for the leather-loving and one-pouch-is-enough thinkers among us. Plus its wildly high 4.9-star average rating from more than a thousand reviewers doesn’t hurt at all.

