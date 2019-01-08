The Best Towels, Bedding, Kitchen Items and More Upgrades That Will Make a Big Difference

When it comes to refreshing your home, there are big things like buying furniture or renovating that are true upgrades. But when it comes to tackling the smaller things, we tend to glance over them. Investing in the secondary items in your home can make any room look and feel ten times better, which will make you appreciate your home even more.

Kitchen

A lot of city apartments don't have dishwashers, which means you'll need a dish rack. Dish racks aren't normally the most attractive kitchen items, but there are some that actually elevates your kitchen's style, like this simplehuman one, that's stylish and functional.

Honestly, one of the best things I did was buy all the small, seemingly meaningless kitchen things you always see in magazines or staged on TV, but never think to buy yourself. These include things like a salt pig (in ceramic or wood), a spoon rest, trivet, and a container for sugar. I now own all of these and my humble kitchen has started to look like an HGTV show.

Bathroom

Towels are the most underrated bathroom necessity. Invest in something you'll literally use every week for months. These plush ones from Riley Home are super absorbent and stay soft, even after washing them many, may times.

I always thought that living in a rental meant you couldn't really do anything about a crappy shower head, but I was so wrong. Investing in a shower head that saves you money, or gives you the rain shower you crave, or even sports a duel-head design, will make your bathroom experience that much better.

Living Room

One of the biggest issues in living rooms is not having enough light. I'm not a fan of overhead light to begin with, so I keep a couple floor lamps around my couch. Find ones that will distribute light like this one from Crate and Barrel or something like the Philips Hue Go, which can be placed basically anywhere to add more light.

A floor mirror can make any room look larger, lighter, and more put together. I have this one from IKEA but you can find gorgeous floor mirrors at West Elm, CB2, and more.

Bedroom

Sheets are the best thing to invest in and it's the best time to do so. There are so many great direct-to-consumer bedding brands pumping out amazing-quality sheets. Snowe's classic, durable percale sheets can make any bed feel like a hotel bed.

I recently learned that there are different sizes of pillows: Euro, standard, queen, and king. Adding a couple king pillows with some really nice shams completely changed the way my bed looked and felt. They fill out the head of the bed, covering the headboard completely so it looks seamless and sleek.

