The Best Upright, Stick, and Handheld Vacuums on Amazon for Your Lifestyle

To me, vacuuming is a frustrating chore, which is why I have a robot vacuum. But I know there are plenty of people that need (and enjoy) a good, traditional vacuum to keep their homes clean. There are many different kinds of vacuums, from upright to handheld, so we’ve rounded up the best of all sizes.

Canister Vacuum: Bissell Hard Floor Bagless Canister Vacuum One look at this machine and you know it’s a powerhouse of cleaning ability. It has an 18” cord so you’re not overly-tethered and it’s lightweight for easy carrying from room to room. Buy on Amazon $ 210 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Stick Vacuum: Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute This 2-in-1 vacuum easily switches from stick to handheld and will run for up to 40 minutes. It comes with multiple heads for whichever type of floor your home has, from hardwood to area rug. The V10 motor helps pick up dust and dirt that you probably didn’t even know was there. Buy on Amazon $ 400 Free Shipping

Upright Vacuum: Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright This classic upright vacuum is lightweight (only about 10lbs) and easy to maneuver. It includes a handful of quality accessories, too, like a crevice tool for corners and an upholstery tool so you can actually clean your couch. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lift-Away Vacuum: Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional With a HEPA filter and one-touch lift away capabilities to turn this into a handheld vacuum, this is a great all-in-one-option. It has swivel steering for easy handling and a brush shutoff for when you switch from rug to hardwood. Buy on Amazon $ 212 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hand Vacuum: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Hand Vacuum Perfect for the pet owners out there that need to control the hair, this handheld vacuum packs a punch. It has powerful suction and comes with a crevice tool for cleaning small spaces like under the driver’s seat or in corners. Buy on Amazon $ 53 Free Shipping | Free Returns

