From Ceramic to Crystal, These Are the Best (and Best-Looking) Vases on Amazon

Having flowers on your bookcase or coffee table is such a great way to add color and life to your home. But the big question is, what do you put them in? For a while, I found cool-looking pitchers from thrift stores to keep them in, but then I started becoming truly obsessed with flower vases.

A vase can really transform even the smallest of spaces. The colors and sizes and shapes are all so unique and they allow you to match your style to your surroundings. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones you can get delivered right to your door from Amazon, so you have no excuse not to keep one around the house.

Rivet Modern Angled Stoneware Vase, $30 on Amazon: This angular vase will make a statement on any piece of furniture you place it on. With a 4.8-star review, you really can’t go wrong.

Bibliophile Ceramic Vase: A Compendium of Flowers, $23 on Amazon: Add some kitsch into your floral arrangement with this book-shaped vase. Perfect for a bedroom or bookshelf.

Lenox Seaview Swirl Bottle Vase, $65 on Amazon: Lenox makes some amazing glassware and this swirled vase is no different. It’s got a 4.8-star review with 46 reviews, which makes it one of the best-rated vases on Amazon.

Cyl Home Clear Glass Flower Vases with Golden Honeycomb, $26 on Amazon: This dual-texture vase comes in a bunch of different sizes and shapes. The pop of gold is just what you need to liven up any space.

Now House by Jonathan Adler Medium Cloud Vase, $34 on Amazon: Add a piece of art to your home with this cloud-shaped vase option from the Amazon-exclusive Jonathan Adler line.

DONOUCLS Mini Crystal Flower Bud Vase, $21 on Amazon: Made from hand-cut crystal, this vase will glisten on your table when the sun hits it. The center is also cylindrical, making it easier to clean.

Senliart White Ceramic Vase, $19 on Amazon: If you want an adorable addition to your tablescape, this vase comes in four patterns (Polka Dot, Heart, Lace, and Geometric).

Stone & Beam Modern Rustic Ceramic Vase, $35 on Amazon: This ceramic vase adds earthiness to any room. The unique glazing also means that no two vases look alike.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.