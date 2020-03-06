Staying Hydrated is About More Than Drinking Water

I am a water fanatic, so much so, that I am a dedicated follower of a water Instagram account. Water is important, so important, that some might even go as far as to call it the essence of life itself. Beyond not just being de hydrated, which leads to migraines and fatigue, being well hydrated has an array of benefits that are often overlooked. Staying hydrated can perform wonders, like promoting weight loss, preventing illness, increasing energy levels, and improving skin complexion.

That doesn’t mean it’s easy though. Despite my hydro-thusiasm, staying hydrated is no easy task.

WATER BOTTLES MEAN BUSINESS

Picking out the best water bottle is step one on your hydration journey. You need it to be portable, so you can stay hydrated wherever you go, and it should be reusable, too. It should be easy to clean, which a lot of water bottles with skinny necks don’t really account for. I’m a big fan of insulation, so it keeps my water nice and cold all day, but the downside is you can’t see how much water you’ve been drinking, as you would be able to with, say, a Nalgene.

WATER DOESN'T HAVE TO TASTE LIKE WATER

Water can contain a lot of unwanted things, from dirt and chemicals, to other impurities that might be making your H20 smell or taste bad. If you don’t like the taste of your tap water at home, it’s probably time to get a water filter. Water filters are great ways to get rid of any impurities in your water, while cooling it and making it taste better too.

But even still, water can get a little bland sometimes. That doesn’t mean you have to turn to juices and sodas though. There are an array of water flavoring tablets that are low-in calories while still providing the electrolyte-boost you might be in need of mid-day or post-workout. There are also ways to get hydrated and stay hydrated that don’t involve water. Smoothies with fresh fruit have high water content, and are great ways to get hydrated and mix things up.

OUR PICKS FOR ULTIMATE HYDRATION

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 2.0 Water Bottle With Straw Lid This Hydro Flask is my favorite bottle out there. It has a wide mouth so you can take off the lid and sip straight from it, or you can use the straw lid if you prefer. It’s easy to clean, insulated to keep your water cold, and it’s sleek and colorful. Perfect for any situation, the Hydro Flask is where I get my water. Buy on Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Britta Grand 10-Cup Pitcher As Scouted contributor Gideon put it, “Brita is the Kleenex of Water Filters — dependable, reliable, functional, and very affordable.” I couldn’t agree more. The 10-cup doesn’t take up too much space in the refrigerator and will do a knock-out job making sure your water is free of any harmful pollutants. Just remember to change the filter every once in a while. Buy on Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nuun Sport: Electrolyte Tablets Nuun’s tablets are the portable way to pump your body full of the electrolytes you need to thrive. Just plop a tablet in about a liter of water, watch it fizz, and drink up. There are so many great flavors to choose from and they also have great specialty lines worth testing out, like their Immunity and Antioxidant, or Rest & Relaxation tablets. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NutriBullet 12-Piece High Speed Blender/Mixer System As I mentioned, smoothies are a great way to get hydrated, as many of the fruits you’re putting in them are water-rich, as is yogurt and coconut water. And there’s no other way I drink my smoothies in the morning other than the Nutribullet. Space-efficient, and easily portable, there will be no excuse not to start the morning off right with a daily dose of hydration. Buy on Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

