The Best Whiskey Glasses That Will Make Your Whiskey Look and Taste Better

There’s an old folk song by Peter Seeger called “Rye Whiskey” that I can’t help but sing to myself when I think about drinking whiskey. Being passionate about the brown stuff is something that people take very seriously, and with that passion comes an education on how glass can change the whole experience. Give your glassware an upgrade so no matter how much you spend on your whiskey, at least it’ll look good when you pour it out.

Glencairn Whisky Glass, Set of 4, $27 on Amazon: Sometimes you need to go to the source to get the best product. Developed by Glencairn Crystal, this glass was made to appreciate your Scotch. It’s even dubbed the “Official Whiskey Glass” and “is the first style to be endorsed by the Scotch Whisky Association” according to the Wikipedia page about the glass. Yes, it has its own Wikipedia page.

Aged & Ore The Duo Glass Set of 2, $48 on Amazon: If you want a lightweight glass that will feel good in your hand, this is the one for you. The unique bell shape of the glass helps give you the best whisky/whiskey experience and you can even buy a set of specially-made silicone molds for the perfect round ice that your drink deserves.

Richard Brendon Hand-Etched Diamond-Cut Crystal Whiskey Glass, $120 at Food52: When it comes to whiskey, sometimes it’s go big or go home. This handmade glass was etched in the Czech Republic from pure crystal. The diamond pattern is hand-cut and practically timeless. If you want to show off a little bit, this is the glass that’ll help.

Marquis by Waterford Markham Double Old Fashioned Glasses, $40 on Amazon: You can’t really beat a classic, can you? Waterford Crystal is top-tier and these Double Old Fashioned glasses give you one part elegance and one part durability. These are the glasses you use when you have friends over and you can’t wait to show them your new muddler.

Norlan Whisky Glass, $48 on Amazon: Sometimes it takes a distiller to really finetune a drinking vessel. In this case, master distiller Jim McEwan helped refine the shape of these to help you get the best taste from your spirit. These sleek double-walled glasses are made from borosilicate glass, meaning they’re highly resistant to thermal shock.

Short Tumblers, $48 at Snowe: There’s the perfect amount of room in this heavy-bottom glass to fill with your favorite brand, an oversized ice cube, and an orange peel. It’s dishwasher-safe and extremely durable so you don’t have to feel bad letting your friends use these when you have them over.

