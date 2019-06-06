Every Portable Charger Should Be a Wireless Portable Charger — Here Are 5 of the Best Options

After finally giving in to the beautiful invention that is wireless charging, I started to think about how I could use it anywhere. When I finally got my hands on a Qi-enabled portable battery, that was it for me. I never wanted to plug my phone into a charger ever again, no matter where I was. If you’re on the same cord-cutting binge as I am, here are some of the best options out there.

LIFEACTÍV Power Pack 10 Qi Wireless Charger, $100 from Lifeproof: This is the power bank that I have and let me tell you, it’s awesome. It’s waterproof, dropproof, dirtproof, and snowproof, and is the right size to throw in a bag without much worry. It’s packed with 10,000 MAh of power to keep everything charged up properly. Plus, there’s a flashlight built-in to light your way.

Energizer ULTIMATE 10W Qi Fast Wireless Charger, $50 on Amazon: Yes, you read that right. Energizer makes power banks, and damn good ones, too. This 10,000mAh wireless charger is small but mighty. It has an LED indicator to tell how much power is left and the charging status, plus two USB ports to charge additional devices.

mophie Powerstation Wireless External Battery Charger, $57 on Amazon: If heavy-duty is the name of your tech game, look no further than this hunk of fast-charging muscle. With 10,000mAh of power, you can charge whatever device is lacking. Just rest your phone on this rectangle of energy and watch as your phone comes back to life without the fuss of cords.

myCharge Unplugged3K Wireless Charger + Power Bank, $30 from Target: A slim powerbank is sometimes more important than a powerful one, and that’s where this option shines. It’s got 3,000mAh of charging juice, but also has the addition of a USB-A port that you can use a traditional cord to charge a separate phone while yours rests atop the Qi-standard surface.

RAVPower External Wireless Battery Charger, $31 on Amazon: You’ll get multiple charges from this 10,000mAh battery, with the ability to wirelessly charge an iPhone for over three hours. It can also detect the device if you happen to plug it in to automatically adjust the power output.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.