Everyone Needs a Good Pair of Black Pants. Here Are the Top-Rated Women’s Options on Amazon

The perfect pair of black trousers is something that everyone should have in their closet. If you’ve been searching high and low for a comfortable, versatile pair of pants, look no further than Amazon. We’ve rounded up the top-rated styles of black pants that can easily transition from work to weekend.

Rekucci Women's Ease in to Comfort Boot Cut Pant Made from a stretch woven fabric, these pants will stay looking crisp and chic with anything you pair them with. The pull-on style and elasticized waist give you an all-day comfort that can’t be beaten. Buy on Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LEE Women’s Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pant Sometimes you want a more relaxed fit and these straight-leg pants can easily be dressed up or down. They’re durable and comfortable. Buy on Amazon $ 20

SATINATO Women's Straight Pants If you prefer a skinnier leg, go for these. The stretch fabric gives you the feel of a legging or yoga pant, but the silhouette is all business. And unlike other legging-style pants, these have real pockets. Buy on Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping

Woman Within Plus Size 7-Day Knit Straight Leg Pant Now these are the kind of pants you’ll want to wear all day and all night. The relaxed fit and poly/cotton blend make these polished pants feel more like sweatpants than trousers. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Briggs Women's Pull On Dress Pant What sets these classic trousers apart from the bunch is the fact that you can choose a regular (31”) or short (29”) inseam. They feature a comfort waistband and slimming panel across the stomach, as well. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Freeprance Women's Casual Trouser Paper Bag Pants Paper bag waists may not be for everyone, but they add an element of interest to basic trousers. These hit right above the ankle to help elongate the leg and have deep patch pockets. Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

