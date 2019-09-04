The Best Women’s Blazers to Wear While the Weather Figures Itself Out

The transition from summer to fall may be one of the hardest when it comes to clothing. September is full of days where it’s in the 60s in the morning but will hit near 80 by mid-afternoon. How do you even dress for that? Well, get a comfortable outfit for the heat and top it with a blazer. Blazers may seem like a cool-weather staple, but if you treat them more like outwear during the beginning of fall, they will serve you well.

The Italian GoWeave Classic Blazer, $145 at Everlane: This option is breathable, soft, and sturdy. Made from Everlane’s wrinkle-resistant GoWeave wool, it’s spun in Italy and ready to be worn every day. Choose from a chic black or versatile navy.

Ponte Knit Blazer, $139 at J.Jill: A soft Ponte is always a great option for an everyday blazer. The knit fabric has a touch of stretch and the three-button closure keeps things secure. It’s structured but not stuffy, the perfect outerwear layer.

Sage Blazer, $238 at Amour Vert: The color may scream autumn, but the zero-waste silk is lightweight, breathable, and good to wear even in the heat. It has front and side pockets so you can stash your phone or sunglasses as you dash out the door.

The Moreland Jacket, $295 at M.M. Lafleur: Made from machine-washable, wrinkle-resistant fabric, you can wear this blazer in the morning and stash it in your bag by lunchtime. Then, as you commute home, throw it over your shoulders with nary a wrinkle in sight.

Women's Kinetic Blazer, $275 at Ministry of Supply: Summer-to-fall usually means thunderstorms, and if you want a polished look without a rain jacket, this water-resistant option is for you. It has four-way stretch and it’s liner-free so you’ve got full range of motion no matter the weather.

