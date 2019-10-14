Slip Into a Pair of Chelsea Boots and Enjoy Some of the Best Shoes You Can Buy

If there’s one style of shoe that I could wear every day, it’d be Chelsea boots. They’re easy to take on and off. They’re durable and comfortable and come in a plethora of materials like suede and leather and knit. If you’re on the hunt for a pair of boots that will bring you through the cooler months in a fashionable way that won’t sacrifice comfort, get yourself a pair of Chelsea boots. And if you’re stuck on inspiration, we’ve listed out some of the best out there.

Cole Haan Mara Chelsea Bootie, $250 at Cole Haan: Getting a pair of Chelsea boots that look great with any outfit is a plus. But add waterproof capabilities and you have boots you can wear practically all year round. That’s what these from Cole Haan offer you.

Kenneth Cole REACTION Women's Salt Chelsea Pull-on Flat Bootie Ankle Boot, $109 on Amazon: These fully leather boots have a higher shaft than normal, giving you a streamlined shape that’s perfect for jeans and trousers.

The Square Toe Chelsea Boot, $225 at Everlane: An elevated, modern take on the classic Chelsea style, these boots from Everlane are sleek and sturdy. The square toe is slight (not full) 90s and helps elongate the foot while the addition of a front elastic panel means you can slip them on and off with ease.

Blundstone BL558, $195 at Zappos: As I’ve written about before, Blundstones are some of the most durable and time-tested boots on the market. Weatherproof and made to withstand practically anything you throw at them, these are apocalypse boots. An EVA foam midsole and durable traction keep these boots from feeling stuffy or uncomfortable.

