The Best Women’s Fleeces To Stay Warm (and Stylish) This Winter

Fleece jackets are no longer just a piece of sporty, suburban outerwear -- the fabric was seen all over the fall/winter 2019 runways, officially marking it as trendy. But who can argue with that? Fleece jackets and pullovers are cozy, warm, and versatile. They keep you bundled up from cold weather when you’re out and about, but are usually comfortable enough to cuddle up in on your couch as well. Basically, it’s a piece worth investing in for the upcoming chilly months. Here are a few of the best women’s fleeces out there:

AE Fleece Jacket, $69.99 at American Eagle: This button-front fleece jacket is an easy basic for breezy fall days. The elastic cuff sleeves make this ideal for layering, and the two-tone color design is a little more on the unique side. Although it’s not a long jacket, it does have a high button-up neck to keep the chill from creeping in.

Women’s Denali 2 Jacket, $129-$199 at Backcountry: When it comes to fleece jackets, The North Face has the trend down on lock: remember the incredibly popular Denali jacket that you likely owned in high school or college? It’s officially back in style. The Denali is a classic for a reason: it’s genuinely warm without feeling too heavy, it features a simple colorblock design, and it even holds up through light rain or snow.

Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Jacket, $129 from Backcountry: A heavy fleece jacket is nice to bundle up in, but sometimes you want something lighter to layer under a big jacket or just to wear around the house. The Los Gatos zip-up is perfect for that: it’s soft and comfortable enough to wear all day with jeans, and light enough to use as a base layer for any kind of outdoor activity. The high neck is a nice plus, especially if you forget a scarf.

Pendleton Camas Water Resistant Plaid Fleece Coat, $168 from Nordstrom: A fleece jacket is ideal for cold weather -- until it starts to rain, and you realize it’s not nearly as waterproof as some other pieces of outerwear you own. That’s what makes this Pendleton stand out, though. It has a water-resistant finish that will keep you drier than most other fleeces. As a bonus, the flannel pattern is right on target for autumn.

Polar Fleece Zip-Up Jacket, $198 from Carbon38: It’s a splurge, sure, but this cropped fleece jacket is a bit more on-trend and less casual than many of the other options out there. Basically, if you’re looking for a more sophisticated fleece, this is it. The cropped cut gives it a completely unique look, while the three convenient zippered pockets keep everything necessary within arms reach.

