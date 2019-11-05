Dial Up the Cozy With the Best Women's Fleeces You Can Get on Amazon

Not so long ago, fleece jackets were merely seen as a necessary item for hiking, camping, and lounging around the house. They all looked very similar and could not be described as stylish. I’ve always had a bit of a soft spot for the humble fleece and my love for them intensified when I turned 30 and realized I preferred warmth and comfort over style. I love exploring cold climates on holiday and going for long walks in the middle of winter so I need a jacket that will stop me from turning into a human icicle.

Thankfully, Amazon has plenty of options for this season’s essential outdoorsy item and it turns out fleeces are cooler than ever. Brands are serving up figure-flattering fits, exciting color options, innovative water-resistant finishes, and lightweight, breathable fabrics. And thanks to Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try out some of these cute and cozy jackets before you buy.

Amazon Essentials Women's Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket: This Amazon jacket features a midweight fleece and a full-zip front, and it'll cost you less than a few takeaway coffees. There are 18 different colorways to choose from, so it feels rude to only buy one. Proving that bundling up doesn't have to be bulky—this fleece is figure-flattering with its contoured side seams.

Outdoor Master Women's Fleece Jacket: You can’t pass up a super comfortable jacket that’s plush and cozy and features a stain and water repellent coating. Available both as a hoodie and hoodless jacket, both feature the same convenient full-zip design, so no need to worry about having to pull the jacket over your head. The tapered waist design hugs your curves and the extra-large pockets are great for days when you leave home without your gloves.

Woman Within Plus Size Zip-Front Microfleece Jacket: This simple, lightweight microfiber jacket goes from size medium to 6XL and is perfect for layering under another coat when the weather turns super cold. In warmer weather, this zip front coat is stylish enough to be worn on its own and it comes in a variety of colors and patterns, perfect for adding a splash of color to your winter wardrobe.

The North Face Women's TKA Glacier Full Zip Hoodie: North Face fleeces are synonymous with quality – they’re impeccably designed and last for years (I have a North Face fleece that’s a decade old and still looks new). The Glacier is thin enough to ensure that you don’t overheat yet it’s warm enough to keep you toasty on a freezing day. It’s made with recycled polyester too, which is a nice touch.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Shearling Oversized Jacket: This fleece jacket is more fashion than functionality but there’s no rule that says warm clothing can’t be pretty. Available in a bomber jacket or a double-breasted style, these fun, fleecy shearling jackets are available in size small to 3XL and would look great dressed down with jeans or dressed up with a party outfit.

Timeson Women's Full-Zip Soft Fleece Hooded Jacket with Pocket: So many fleece designs stop at the hip, leaving your butt exposed to the elements (dear designers, derrieres get cold too!) Form-fitting without being restrictive and made with a soft, breathable fleece, this Timeson number covers you to mid-thigh with a full zip and shockingly deep pockets.

Marmot Women's Flashpoint Jacket: The Marmot Flashpoint is relatively thin and breathable, which is great for those of us who like to be active in cold weather. The Polartec® Classic 100 microfleece balances warmth with minimal bulk and because it is so thin, it packs down compactly, making it a great emergency layer to keep in your bag.

Columbia Women's Benton Springs II from $35.71: The Columbia Benton Springs is a heavier weight classic fleece jacket that doesn't offer any fancy bells or whistles but gives a luxurious, cozy coverage from the cold. It is composed of a thick 100% polyester material that is soft and strokeable, offers excellent wind resistance and can easily be worn over other base layers.

Fjällräven Women's Ovik Fleece Hoodie: Cult outdoor brand Fjällräven has applied smart Swedish technology to fleece and come up with a basic hooded jacket that’s seriously covetable. Made from environmentally friendly recycled polyester, the Övik has a soft brushed inner layer and a bobble-resistant knitted outer. The coat comes in a flattering cut with a warm hood, leather trim and zipped pockets for your valuables.

Amazon Essentials Women's Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Quarter-Zip Jacket: This thick, squishy fleece will keep you so warm and comfy you won’t want to take it off. It features a heavy pile on the outside and a smoother fleece lining to stop your base layers picking up residual fluff. The jacket tapers in at the waist, so it’s advisable to size up for ease of slipping the coat on and off.

