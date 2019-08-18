The Perfect Jean Isn’t Hard to Find When Some of the Best Are on Amazon

Is there really anything like finding the perfect pair of jeans? You know the ones that feel good to put on and wear all day, that make your butt look good and have pockets that actually hold things. Well, you really don’t have to loo much further than Amazon. With a collection of iconic brands like Lee and Levi’s, there’s no surprise that some of the best jeans you can get are available on Amazon and can get shipped to your door in two days.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Curvy Straight Jean, $50 on Amazon: With a super soft, super stretchy fabric, these high-rated jeans are ones you’ll never want to take off. They have a 4.3-star rating on over 1,700 reviews, so you’ll be in good company if you love them. Choose from seven different washes, from Blue Velvet to Noir.

NYDJ Women's Marilyn Straight Leg Denim Jeans, $70 on Amazon: Straight-leg denim is here to stay and these from NYDJ are an instant classic. This cut has a contoured waistband and a higher rise to keep you comfortable all day. The “Lift Tuck Technology” lifts and shapes and a patented crisscross panel helps flatten the front.

Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Classic Tapered Jean, $22 on Amazon: These tapered-leg jeans are all about comfort and style. They come in over 40 washes, so there’s bound to be one to fit your personal style. With over 3,000 reviews leaving these with a 4.3-star rating, you’d be hard-pressed to find another jean with such commendations and variety.

Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Classic-Fit Straight-Leg Jean, $22 on Amazon: Give yourself a pair of jeans you can dress up in the form of these from Riders by Lee. Sitting just below your natural waist, these sleek straight-leg jeans will be your next throw-on-and-go pair that you’ll feel good about wearing. They come in six washes, including a bold pop of color in Jalapeno Red.

Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging, $50 on Amazon: If you just can’t quit skinny jeans, get a pair that works with you all day long. These super stretchy jeans hug your body in a way that makes them feel like leggings but have the added six-pocket style to keep them firmly in the jean category.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.