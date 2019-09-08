There may never be any three words that evoke more feelings of excitement and power than “leather-jacket weather.” I love leather jackets. I own more than one leather jacket. I think you should also own more than one leather jacket. I’m just going to keep saying “leather jacket” until the cows (that the leather jackets are made from) come home. Do yourself a favor and invest in one that makes you feel powerful and confident and chic, all things that leather jackets can do. And a reminder, it’s an investment. Don’t be afraid to spend a little more coin.

Ref x Veda Bad Leather Jacket, $498 at Veda: I own this jacket and will wear it religiously when the temperatures start to dip below 70 on a regular basis. It’s oversized but not in a frumpy way. The shoulder detailing and lack of belt give this a more put-together look than a more classic motorcycle-style option. It’s a collaboration with sustainable fashion brand Reformation and features “eco-friendly, vegetable-tanned leather.”

Lucky Brand Reversible Suede Trucker Jacket, $449 at Nordstrom: Not all leather jackets need to be a moto jacket. This trucker jacket style from Lucky is a 2-for-1 deal. One side is soft, durable suede while the other is supple leather. You can choose which fabric you want to show off. The button front gives you a little more breathing room because it allows the shape to be a bit boxier than normal.

Clo Mini Cropped Leather Moto, $495 at The Arrivals: A cropped jacket is also a great option to keep in the closet to pair with dresses in the fall. The oversized moto jacket style excels with certain outfits, but sometimes you need something a little bit more feminine. This option from The Arrivals was treated to be waterproof (without the typical crunchy weatherproof finish) so it’s chic and functional.

Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket, $498 at Madewell: Washed leather gives you the feel of a fully-broken-in jacket without having to wear it for years. Choose from black or a brown for a jacket you’ll want to live in. This is a Madewell best-seller and as a reviewer put so eloquently: “If my house catches on fire, I'm grabbing this jacket and then my boyfriend.”

Billie Leather Biker Jacket, $585 at AllSaints: If you want a jacket that will be your pride and joy, this is the one for you. It’s sturdy and features silver hardware all over to really drive home the motorcycle aesthetic. The dropped neckline gives this slightly-oversized silhouette a more polished look and the extra flap-front pocket adds a touch of visual impact.

