Loafers Are a Fall Staple, Get Some of the Best Straight from Zappos

The loafer is a classic style that, I think, should be in everyone’s closet. It’ll give a nice punch of structure and edge to any outfit, from a pair of jeans to a skirt or dress. It’s truly the chameleon of the footwear world. If you’re on the hunt for the workforce of your fall shoe wardrobe, look no further than a pair of slip-on loafers. And if you’re looking for a place to find highly-rated ones with free shipping and free returns, it’s Zappos all the way.

Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer, $120 at Zappos: Add a menswear-inspired shoe to your fall wardrobe with these leather ones from Sam Edelman. The metal snaffle (that shiny bar in the middle) adds a touch of old world chicness to a sleek and simple loafer you’ll wear all the time.

Steve Madden Feather Loafer Flat, $70 at Zappos: If you can’t get enough of the ballet flat, why not do a ballet flat/loafer hybrid? The soft structure of this shoe means it’s insanely comfortable and the fully-rubber footbed gives traction where you need it.

Madewell Elinor Loafer, $158 at Zappos: Ah, the classic penny loafer. We’ve all had a pair of these when we were little, but now it’s time to get a grown up version. Slightly menswear-inspired like the Sam Edelman ones above, it has a streamlined silhouette and a rich leather upper for optimum comfort and durability. Plus, the footbed is cushioned.

Dr. Scholl's East Loafer, $81 at Zappos: Speaking of comfort, Dr. Scholl’s knows a thing or two about comfort. These loafers are made from supple, pebble-grain leather and feature a hint of faux calf-hair right by the pull tab. The low, stacked heel gives the right amount of lift without feeling overwhelming.

Trotters Leana Loafer, $95 at Zappos: The tassel loafer is an iconic, feminine shoe style and this one is made from premium leather with a padded footbed. The small heel provides some height while the man-made outsole gives some flexibility and helps to absorb shock.

