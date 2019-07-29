You Can Never Have Enough Striped T-Shirts — Here Are 5 of the Best

If you know me, you know of my affinity for all things striped. There’s an entire section of my T-shirt drawer dedicated to striped shirts of all shapes and colors. There’s just something about the striped-shirt-and-jeans combo that I can’t get enough of. If you’re in the boat (get it? Because stripes are nautical), here are some of my favorite striped tees on the market right now to fill your life with Breton-striped magic.

Northside Vintage Tee, $8-$20 from Madewell: I have a soft spot for Madewell tees. My favorite striped shirt is from the brand (though it’s not made anymore). This option is modeled after a shrunken vintage tee and will keep you easy and breezy.

Sara Classic Crew, $34 from Mott & Bow: Mott & Bow makes some of my favorite basics and this one is no different. It’s 100% cotton with an accent color on the color and it’s preshrunk so you don’t have to worry about it shrinking in the wash.

The Cotton Box-Cut Tee, $20 from Everlane: Another great basics brand, Everlane’s Box-Cut Tee balances a relaxed fit with a slightly cropped hem. It’s 100% cotton, so it’ll get softer and softer after each wear. This is the kind of T-shirt you immediately wear again after it’s been washed.

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Boy Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt, $88 from Net-a-Porter: If you’re in the market for a more oversized, boxy fit, this is the tee for you. The drop-shoulder construction allows a more casual feel and even though it’s made entirely from cotton, it has a bit of stretch for comfort. Tuck this into the front of jeans and call it a day.

Women’s Nautical Stripe Crew Neck T-Shirt, $36 from Bombas: Pima cotton gives this T-shirt a naturally cool feel. It’s soft and tag-free so you won’t be irritated even on the hottest of days. Modeled after the seamless construction of Bombas’ socks, the seams on the tee have a unique cross-stitch technique to make them feel like they aren’t even there.

