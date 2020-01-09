You’ll Look Good and Stay Warm In a Multi-Season Wool Overcoat. Here Are Some of the Best.

Sometimes, the day doesn’t call for a giant puffer coat. Puffers tend to be bulky, but opting for a wool overcoat can dress up even the simplest of outfits. They offer a more streamlined, classic silhouette than a puffer (perfect for when you want to dress things up) and can be worn throughout the fall on their own or in winter on milder days. Even when it does get cold, you can pair a wool coat with a packable down jacket underneath for extra warmth. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites, from Everlane to Calvin Klein, to keep you warm and stylish.

Calvin Klein Women's Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat This cashmere/wool blend coat is everything you could hope for in an overcoat. The large, structured lapels give it a menswear feel and the three-button closure can help keep out the wind. It comes in three classic colors, too: Black, Camel, and Chianti. Buy on Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Italian ReWool Overcoat Add some sustainability to your outerwear with Everlane’s take on the overcoat. Made from a blend of recycled Italian wool and recycled nylon, this coat can bring you through fall and into winter with ease. It’s polished without looking pompous and it’ll elevate any simple outfit you wear it over. Buy on Everlane $ 298

Madewell Elmcourt Coat This versatile jacket is made from a double-faced wool blend, which means it’ll stay warm even without extra layers. Wear it open when it’s a little warm out or button the two-button closure to keep the winter elements out. Buy on Nordstrom $ 248

Lark & Ro Women's Single Breasted Shawl Collar Coat This classic silhouette gets a modern touch with on-seam pockets to keep things streamlined. It comes in neutral colors like Black, Charcoal, and a speckled Salt/Pepper plus bright colors like Red and Sky. Buy on Amazon $ 47 Free Shipping | Free Returns

APTRO Women's Wool Blend Winter Coat This double-breasted dress coat is straight and sleek. Made from a mixture of alpaca wool and polyester, it’s warm but breathable. It’s a little more form-fitting than other wool coats but can easily pair with jeans, a dress, or a suit. Buy on Amazon $ 103 Free Shipping | Free Returns

