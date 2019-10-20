The Best Wool and Cashmere Scarves to Keep You Warm and Toasty

If there’s one thing that screams the changing of seasons, it’s a scarf. But not just any ol’ scarf that is lightweight or fashionable. I’m talking a big honkin’ wool scarf, one that makes your hair static-y but keeps you nice and toasty. I have a collection of them and I feel that everyone should have one on hand for days when the wind just wants to rip your face off. Here’s a list of some top-selling options from around the web.

Two-Tone Baby Alpaca Scarf, $125 from Cuyana: This two-tone scarf is made from baby alpaca wool and hales from Peru. The ends are finished with tassels to give you that classic scarf feel. It comes in a pink/white colorway or a black/grey colorway, so you can wear this scarf with practically any outfit.

The Cashmere Scarf, $98 at Everlane: This is a luxurious scarf without the luxury price. Made from 100% cashmere, it’s a scarf you’ll want to wrap yourself in every day. It comes in four different neutral tones: Heather Grey, Navy, Black, and Logan (a sage green).

Interwoven Checked Wool Scarf, $98 at COS: If you’re looking for a more lightweight option, this is for you. Made from lightweight wool, it’s slightly sheer so you can easily wear it now or in the spring, too. The soft, fringed edges add a more casual feel, as well.

Signature Ribbed Cashmere Scarf, $125 at Naadam: With “signature” in the name, you know it has to be good. Made from 100% Mongolian cashmere, this soft, ribbed scarf is durable and will last you for seasons to come. Choose from eight different colors, including a very good-looking Black Donegal.

Cashmere Winter Wrap Scarf, $75 at State Cashmere: Made from 100% Inner Mongolian cashmere, this scarf is well-insulated against the elements. It’s wide enough to be worn as a shawl for days when you want some extra protection but can also be tied up like a normal scarf easily as well.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.