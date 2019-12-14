The Best (and Warmest) Wool Beanies to Keep Your Head from Freezing All Winter

I may sound like my mother here, but you really should be wearing a hat when it’s cold. Regardless of the possibly untrue myth of losing a certain percentage of your body heat through your head, hats will keep your head and ears warm. And that’s an important fact. When looking for a good winter hat, it’s wise to invest in one made out of materials that will actually keep you warm. That means investing in wools like merino or cashmere. We’ve rounded up a few of the best to make sure that your noggin doesn’t freeze.

The Cashmere Rib Beanie Made from a mixture of 95% Grade-A cashmere and elastane, this warm beanie will look stylish with any outfit while keeping your head from getting too cold. Buy on Everlane $ 95

Men’s Rich Cotton Beanie Hat This 100% merino wool beanie comes in 16 different colors and at this price, you can get more than one to go with any outfit or piece of outerwear you own. Buy on Amazon $ 18

Acne Studios Pansy N Face Hat This is the classic New York City beanie. It’s thick and chunky and has Acne’s signature emoji applique front and center. The wide cuff allows you to pull it down over your ears easily. Buy on shopbop $ 150

Beams Plus Rib Cashmere & Silk Beanie The cashmere keeps things warm while the silk keeps things soft. Choose from a classic gray or a deep navy hat to wear cuffed or uncuffed. Buy on Nordstrom $ 180

Twist of Cosy Knit Beanie At first glance, this hat may look like any other beanie, but it’s got a bit of a twist. The curved ribbed upper adds visual interest to an otherwise classic, merino wool beanie. Choose from three different colors. Buy on Lululemon $ 48

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.