If You Want Shoes That Are Both Breathable and Sustainable, Get One of These Wool Ones

Wool shoes are all the rage right now. From Allbirds releasing new styles to Rothy’s creating merino wool versions of their classic flats and sneakers, everyone is getting a little wooly. But it’s perfect timing, really. Sustainability is incredibly important right now and wool is one of the most sustainable materials out there. And as the weather starts to cool down and get a little damp, you’ll want a material that has kept people warm for hundreds of years on your feet. Here are some of the top wool shoes you can get right now.

Merino Chelsea, $175 at Rothy’s: Rothy’s makes classic, sustainable shoes made from recycled plastic bottles, but this new line is something a bit different. The Merino Collection puts a wool spin on classic styles throwing merino wool into the mix with the signature recycled thread. My favorite shape right now is the Chelsea, which is one part boot and one part sneaker. They’re comfortable, breathable, and lightweight. Plus, they’re machine-washable.

Wool Runner Mizzles, $115 at Allbirds: We’ve raved about Allbirds for a while now. The Mizzle Runners are just about as good as it gets when it comes to sustainable wool sneakers. They’re waterproof, breathable, and sturdy. They have the strength to keep you supported when you’re on your feet all day yet feel like they’re barely there. The durable, thick sole has added traction to get you over slippery sidewalks and train platforms.

Glerups Slip On Rubber Slipper, $135 at Backcountry: Does it get any better than slipping into a pair of soft, warm slippers? Glerups slippers come in both a leather sole and a rubber sole, so you can keep one pair for in the house and one for out. For me, the Slip On Rubber Slipper is the golden ticket to a sustainable, comfortable slipper that you don’t have to worry about leaving the house in. Run to the store, take the dog out, pick your kids up from school and don’t worry if there’s a little bit of snow on the ground because these will keep you warm, dry, and stable.

