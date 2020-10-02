The Big Questions Biden Refuses to Answer

Joe Biden owes us an answer. Just before dropping the now-famous line, “Will you shut up, man?” he was asked an important question Tuesday night by debate moderator Chris Wallace: “Are you willing to tell the American people tonight whether or not you will support either ending the filibuster or packing the court?”

He was not willing.

Indeed, Biden was in the process of dodging that question (“Whatever position I take on that, that’ll become the issue”) when Donald Trump interrupted. “Are you going to pack the court?” Trump demanded, twice (!), before stating the obvious: “He doesn’t want to answer that question.”