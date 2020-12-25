The Bizarre Rise of the Manhattan Prep School Gangster Turned Enigmatic West Bank Rabbi
Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen is someone who brings hope to refugees from the liberal consensus, whether they've run to the right or to the left. He’s what appears when the center crumbles.
While reporting this story, my partner repeatedly noted her worry that I was on the verge of joining a cult.
In her defense, the ingredients were there. First, there’s me: a neurotic and impulsive, bisexual, 35-year-old Jew who feels lost in a world that no longer makes any sense and is searching for something eternal and powerful that can provide support and direction.
Then there’s the person I’m writing about: an erudite, intelligent, and charismatic mystic who croons a compelling tune about the interweavings of the soul and the body politic and, in doing so, has built up a loosely organized “movement” of followers—most of them even younger than me—who praise his idiosyncratic ideas to high heaven. And there were days when it really did feel like I might give it all up and join my subject in embracing all that is numinous and revolutionary in the human experience.